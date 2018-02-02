DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Sen. Obiorah Declared Wanted, Police Descends On DSTV Boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya

The illegalities surrounding the acquisition of properties belonging to Daily Times of Nigeria [DTN] by the duo of Senator Ikechukwu and Adewumi Ogunsanya as previously reported by 247ureports.com [More Troubles For Corrupt DSTV Boss And Sen Obiorah, Bank Forecloses Asokoro Mansion; DSTV Boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya, Sen. Obiorah Entangled In Billion Naira Property Acquisition Fraud] has caught the attention of the investigative arm of the office of the Inspector General of Police [IGP].

Yesterday, the IGP ordered for the arrest of the former Senator at his palatial home in Asokoro, Abuja following the shenanigans he engaged corrupt police officers in the execution of an illegal arrest of members of the Folio Communication group and the demolition of properties belonging to Daily Times of Nigeria. Properties worth in excess of N5billion. Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah escaped arrest. He ran through the back gate dress as a woman.

This action followed a previous IGP order instructing all matters relating to the Daily Times of Nigeria should be handled as a civil matter and not a criminal one. The order further instructed for police actions until the court processes as expended. But Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah financially induced some of the police officers who eventually violated the IGP orders.

Nonetheless, preliminary investigation conducted by the office of the IGP indicates the DSTV boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya has become a person of interest in the reported police arrests and illegal acquisition of properties. Particularly, it was discovered Ogunsanya was the financial muscle behind Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah’s illegalities. Ogunsanya reportedly remitted the sum of N750million into the bank account of Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah as possible part payment for the purchase of the illegally acquired property belonging to Folio Communication.

It is recalled that Senator Obiorah had obtained two fraudulent judgments from two magistrate courts in Lagos State. The two fraudulent judgments illegally awarded the two properties worth well over N5billion belonging to Folio Communications to an unknown company [WIPARQUET] over a debt of less than N6million.

One of the properties is located at No. 15 Copper Road, Ikoyi and the other at the Daily Times of Nigeria Headquarter in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

In both cases, Senator Obiorah instituted a suit against himself – a fictitious suit. Posing as the owner of Daily Times of Nigeria, he sued the Daily Times of Nigeria using one of his unknown companies by the name WIPARQUET Limited. The two suit were over a debt of N5.5million. Emmanuel Ekwurundu served as counsel for Daily Times of Nigeria while Rowland Kalu served as counsel for WIPARQUET. The two cases were settled out of court – and Ikechukwu Obiorah supposedly agreed to ‘give away’ the two properties to settle the debt.

Shortly following the fraudulent judgment, the cash payment of N750million was remitted into the account of Obiorah. The duo of Ikechukwu Obiorah and Adewumi Ogunsanya proceeded to demolish the properties and evicted the tenants – with the aid of police officers and armed thugs. Police officers were then stationed at the two locations. Some sensitive properties were carted away in the process.

Items removed from DTN Agidingbi Ikeja by the police stationed by Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah:

100 KVA Marapco Generator valued N4.5m. 42″Plasma TV N420,000.00 GOTV recorder N10,000.00 N7,800,000.00 Cash 2 yrs rent – paid by My Joy Food for warehouse removed from the property manager’s office. All split unit air-conditioners (34 no.) removed though not yet evacuated. All reception sofas and center tables removed and packed in the courtyard for evacuation. 55 iMac computers worth N28m removed 5 DTN vehicles removed – 2 Hilux circulation vans worth N16m. 3 Toyota Corolla office cars worth N7.4m

The IGP has since invited the DSTV boss, Adewumi Ogunsanya to appear in Abuja for interrogation next week.