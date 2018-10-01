DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Sen. J. T. Useini Clinches Plateau State PDP Guber Ticket With 1,018 Votes

A total of 13 Aspirants participated in the Gubernatorial Primaries.

Total Delegates for the Election were 2,097 and breakdowns according to Local Government Areas are as follows:

1. Shendam – 118

2. Qua’anpan – 117

3. Mikang – 107

4. Langtang North – 147

5. Langtang South – 106

6. Kanam – 136

7. Kanke – 108

8. Pankshin – 124

9. Mangu – 159

10. Bokkos – 139

11. Wase – 90

12. B/Ladi – 119

13. Riyom – 107

14. Jos East – 104

15. Bassa – 157

16. Jos South – 120

17. Jos North – 140

Votes scored by the Aspirants are as shown below:

1. Sen. J. T. Useini 1,018

2. Rt. Hon. Johnbull Shekarau 340

3. Sen. Victor Lar 249

4. Rt. Hon. George Daika 199

5. Hon. Dr. Nicholas Kemi Nshe 117

6. Dr. Ponyah Ibrahim 62

7. Godfrey S. Bawa 35

8. Yitman Maimako 4

9. Nandom Ishaku Pyennap 1

10. Arc. Sam Jatau 5

11. Sam Abashe 3

12. Engr. Jimmy Cheto 7

13. Brig. Gen. Musa Gambo 0

33 invalid votes were recorded.