The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba (PDP, Ebonyi), yesterday, tendered evidence of the alleged plot by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to destabilise the senate.

Adamu’s travails at the senate started last month when he led 10 senators to protest the change in the sequence of elections.

The former governor, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, was removed as the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) on February 21, over alleged financial misconduct.

Senator Ogba, yesterday, said, “There is a plan by some people in this senate, maybe under the leadership of my distinguished colleague, particularly Senator Abdullahi Adamu.”

Contacted through the telephone, Senator Adamu faulted the claim that he was plotting to cause confusion in the Senate, saying it was a wild allegation.

“For anybody to be trying to shut me down by alleging that I’m trying to destabilize the Senate, it is up to that person to prove it,” he said.

He said he would continue to stand against anything that he was not satisfied with based on the country’s constitution, rules of the Senate and his conviction.

Senator Ogba recalled in his submission that in January, Senator Hamma Misau had made a comment that there was a plan to remove the senate president and the Senate leadership.

“Now, I have reliable information that some people are already planning to destabilise the senate, including the senate leadership, by organising demonstration for which money is already exchanging hands.

“I believe that all of us are leaders in this country and anybody who sees something that will destabilise the country or the senate, or even the democracy, should avoid it,” he said.

He said market women were being mobilised to storm the National Assembly to demonstrate against the leadership of the senate.

“Mr. President, I want this senate to investigate this matter properly. I have evidence to show what I’m saying. There is a telephone conversation going on which any other person can also print it out, between Senator Abdullahi Adamu and some other people,” he said.

Acting on Ogba’s allegations, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions Committee.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report.

Ekweremadu said: “The difference between military, autocratic regime and any other oppressive regime is the parliament. Once we remove the parliament, there is going to be problem.

“In whatever we do, we must continue to preserve the sanctity of the parliament. I want to appeal again that anyone planning to destabilise this country is not doing us any good.”

Recall that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta) was referred to the ethics committee over his comment that the change in elections sequence was targeted at President Buhari.

The two weeks’ timeframe given to the panel to investigate the allegation elapsed on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the committee, chaired by Sam Anyanwu (PDP, Imo), has not gone far on the assignment.

The first senator that was referred to the ethics committee in this senate is Mohammed Ali Ndume. He was suspended last year in March for six months.

Source: Daily Trust