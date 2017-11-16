Security: South West Youths Laud Buhari, Army Achievements In 2017

By Abu Duniya

Youths From the South West region under the umbrella of the Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress have commended the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt gen. Tukur Buratai in tackling the various security threats the nation faced in the outgoing year.

Recall that recently, the army said the country faced over 14 various security threats, ranging from terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, among others. But the youth group said the President and the Army have demonstrated capacity in handling the security situation in the country.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, President of the Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress, Hon. Desmond Abiona said the choices of the President in appointing his security chiefs played critical role in the fight against terrorism and other security threats.

He explained that the Youth Congress has taken stock of what has transpired in Nigeria in 2017, especially around the security circle because of its importance to economic development and concluded that the Buhari administration deserves to be commended.

He said, “It is common knowledge that security was the biggest challenge for Nigeria before President Muhammadu Buhari came into office. The worst form of the insecurity that bedeviled the nation was the insurgency being waged by Boko Haram as a terrorist group. Its reign of terror was such that people had expected that the whole of Nigeria would have been under sustained attacks from the terrorists by now.

“There were also militant groups and separatists that those wishing to destroy Nigeria have primed to replace Boko Haram. To the glory of God and to the credit of President Buhari, these threats have all been managed and Nigeria’s integrity maintained. It must be acknowledged that this remarkable feat was no accident even when it has God’s blessing written all over it. The military chiefs appointed by Mr President brought the needed experience, skills, dedication, and commitment to the job to ensure that the country returned to being secured.

“We have seen results by way of a Boko Haram that is not able to spread its terror further than what it did before President Buhari came to power thanks to the Army that has denied its fighters breathing space. We have seen a Boko Haram that has been flushed out of areas once touted as its stronghold. We have also seen several other aspiring terror groups consigned into undertaking exercises in futility as they try to stake claims to being notorious terror groups.

“We commend the President for restoring security to the land through the instrumentality of the Nigerian Army and other military and security services. It is a singular achievement for which we are grateful as Nigerians.”

According to Abiona, the army under Buratai is one that has been rated as the best in recent times and it is something Nigerians are happy to identify with especially when it has done much to secure the country.

He stated further, “We declare that Mr President has demonstrated capacity in handling the security situation in the country as we recognize the leadership he has provided as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. This in our view was what trickled down to the Nigerian Army which has adjusted itself into the new role as Guardian of democracy.

“We salute President Buhari for appointing Lt gen. Tukur Buratai as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who has proven that the administration must be thanked for the appointment and responsible leadership as he has demonstrated. The army under Buratai is one that has been rated as the best in recent times and it is something we are happy to identify with especially when it has done much to secure the country.”

He noted that the Exercise Crocodile Smile organized by the Army that just ended in some parts of the south-west addressed the challenges that were threatening to destabilize the region.

He said challenges like those of cultism and ritual killers were dealt with by the exercise.