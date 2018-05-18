DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Catholic Bishop Admonishes Parents To Caution Their Wards

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Catholic Bishop, Makurdi Diocese, His Lordship Bishop Wilfred Anagbe has admonished parents to caution their children and wards against involving themselves in acts that would further degenerate the security challenge in the state.

Bishop Anagbe stated this, last week, in Makurdi, when he received the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and other traditional rulers on a condolence visit to him over the killing of the two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners.

Recall that two priests of Catholic Diocese of Makurdi; Fr Joseph Gor and Fr Felix Tylaha, and their parishioners were killed on March 23 at St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ayar-Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

The Bishop lamented that some the security lapses witnessed in the state were compounded by some miscreants who go to the cyberspace and write a lot of unfounded, mischievous and unscrupulous things just to hike tension.

He also lamented that some of the children were working closely with the Fulani herdsmen who were perpetrating the killings in the state.

He disclosed that some of them collect gratification from the Fulani herdsmen, saying they should warn their children to desist from the ugly act so as to maintain their dignity.

”Our consolation is that evil cannot continue to triumph over truth no matter the circumstances,” he said.

He commended the Tor Tiv and the traditional rulers for the visit saying it was a clear demonstration of love and concern.

Earlier, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse commended the Catholic church for advising their followers against reprisal which would have turned to a religious war and sued for sustenance.

Ayatse lamented that the gruesome murder of the two priests and their parishioner pained everyone in the state and beyond.

He noted that God allowed the painful incident to take place for unforseen purposes and prayed God to halt the blood letting in the state and never allow such to happen again.