Security Breach: Bayelsa Govt Condemns Burutu Killings, Describes It Barbaric, Lawless

The Bayelsa State Government has described the recent killing in Edegbene community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, as barbaric, lawless and totally condemnable.

A statement issued in Yenagoa by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Dr. Boma Spero Jack, described the attack as crude, barbaric and reprehensible act of the parading same in Toru Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Spero-Jack added that the governor found the act completely unacceptable and counter- productive to the security efforts of the government.

He called on fleeing members of Toru Ndoro community to return and go about their normal and legitimate duties, as the government was on top of the matter.

Spero-Jack also called on the military authorities to be professional in the ongoing operation and abide by the rules of engagement to avoid collateral damage.

The statement advised the army to consider the lives of innocent and law abiding citizens, especially women and children.

Dr. Spero-Jack also called on community leaders not to allow criminally minded persons to gain ground in their domains, as their actions could impact negatively on them.

The Governor’s aide also advised community members to continue to volunteer useful information to the government to support the efforts to flush out criminal elements in the area in consonance with its policy of zero tolerance for crime and violence.

Government will also support all efforts aimed at unmasking political leaders who sponsor criminal elements in the society.