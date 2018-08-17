Secondus Appoints Chidoka Special Adviser On Strategy and External Engagements
August 17, 2018
Press Statement
Secondus Appoints Chidoka Special Adviser On Strategy and External Engagements
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche
Secondus has appointed former Minister of Aviation and former Corps
Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Chief Osita
Chidoka, as his Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements.
The appointment is with immediate effect.
Chief Chidoka, who is well reputed for his ingenuity and organization
skills in public office, is expected to bring to bear his analytical
expertise and wealth of experience in political strategy development,
coordination and implementation, as the PDP sets for the 2019 general
elections.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary