August 17, 2018

Press Statement

Secondus Appoints Chidoka Special Adviser On Strategy and External Engagements

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche

Secondus has appointed former Minister of Aviation and former Corps

Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Chief Osita

Chidoka, as his Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Chief Chidoka, who is well reputed for his ingenuity and organization

skills in public office, is expected to bring to bear his analytical

expertise and wealth of experience in political strategy development,

coordination and implementation, as the PDP sets for the 2019 general

elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary