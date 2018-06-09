DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Scout Association of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter has confered an award of “Messenger of Peace” on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Association has also invested him and and his wife, Mrs Eunice Ortom as Patron and Matron of the Benue State Chapter.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, Speaker Benue State house of Assembly, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, Deputy Speaker, James Okefe and the Chief Judge of Benue state, Justice Adam Unum were also invested as deputy patrons.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Makurdi, today, the Chief Scout of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara congratulated the Governor and the others charging them to be responsive to the ideals and upliftment of the state council and entire scout association in Nigeria by propagating scouting in good light to the public.

Rev. Opara who noted that the activities of the scout centres on youth development through character moulding and training also expressed belief that as the patron the Benue chapter, the Governor will encourage and give it a face lift.

In his response, Governor Samuel Ortom thanked the association for the honour and for awarding him as a messenger of peace saying the award is coming at a very trying period for the state and expressed hope that “it will add value to the peace we are praying to God to restore to us in Benue”.

“It is coming at a time that we are under siege and when we are not sleeping with our eyes closed because of the number of IDPs in the camps.

“Over 60 percent of these IDPs are children and I believe that if they were living their normal life, definitlely, some of them would love to join the boys Scout. But unfortunately, they are in the camps.

“When you have over 500,000 displaced people living with relatives outside the IDP camps, the existing facilities are inadequate and even over stretched. We feel hourned by your coming and hope to work with the boys Scout to restore peace in Benue.

Earlier while being decorated, the Governor pledged his allegiance to the association promising ” On ny honour, I promise that I will fo my best, to do my duty to God and my country, Nigeria to help other people at all time and to obey the Scout law”.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Adam Unum said the business of scouting all over the World is an avenue to to bring up the youths to be aware of issues around their environment.

He encouraged the Governor to introduce scouting in primary and secondary schools in the state to catch them young.