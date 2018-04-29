Save Us From Amokpo People, Youths Of Obinagu Amangwu Beg Gov Ugwuanyi
Mr Friday Oko, chairman, Obinagu Amangwu Community Youths in Enugu
East Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday appealed to
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to come to their rescue from oppressions
meted to them by Amokpo community.
Oko told newsmen in Enugu that, “We beg Gov Ugwuanyi to give us an
autonomous community to save us from annihilation attempts by Amokpo
people. We are tired of this oppression. They have destroyed our
farmlands and homes. We are optimistic that Gov Ugwuanyi will come to
our rescue. We are being dehumanized. Also we want a polling unit. We
have no access to PVCs registration. We have no social amenities, such
as good roads, electricity, hospitals and schools.”
Another native of the community, Raphael Ngwu, said, “In the olden
days, we lived together with Amokpo people. They are the majority. So
they began to maltreat us by denying us our rights, such as burial
rites. They claim we are strangers. Our people resolved and relocated
to a neutral area, across Iyioku, for our freedom.
“The trouble started when lands were being sold. Amokpo sold all their
lands and began to sell our own. They are more powerful because they
get political appointments and have people in power. They trickily
came and began to preach that we are one. Later they brought
caterpillars and began to sell our lands. They destroyed our farmlands
and economic trees. We are being annihilated. They rejected us and we
are better off staying as we are. We are not the same. The matter is
in the court and despite that, they are still destroying our economic
trees and intimidating our people.”
Barr CJS Okereke, a lawyer, described the action of Amokpo people as
unconstitutional.
“The action is completely against the constitution of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria. Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution, Section 33,
guarantees the right to life for Obinagu Amangwu people. The
activities of the Amokpo people are absurd. That a leadership of
Amokpo people should raise a militia to invade a community, rape
people, destroy their sources of livelihood, kill their animals,
torture some, especially Jude Ede and Benard Okoh, who were brutally
dehumanized, is a call for anarchy. That prompted our intervention.
Amokpo people should not deprive their rights. They want to wipe them
away because of land sales. But those who are buying them should
investigate the legitimate owners. Obinagu Amangwu people are entitled
to freedom from discrimination. There is a suit No E/105/2016 in
court. They have joined issues, although the judge retired. It is for
the matter to be assigned to another judge. That does not give them
rights to put laws into their hands. I advise they go back to courts
to seek their legal redress. Whoever is dissatisfied can appeal.”