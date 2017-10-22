Saudi Arabia Seeks Russia, U.S. Help Against Houthi Missiles

Lt. Gen. Ali Fahmy called for a change in the policies of some Arab leaders, according to Sarayapost.com.

Arab countries have entered a critical phase as the Arab unity has been endangered due to the policies of some Arab leaders, he added.

Concerning the Yemeni case, Gen. Fahmy said that the goals of the Arab coalition forces in Yemen have not been met and that the coalition attacks have made Yemeni people become extremely dissatisfied with their Arab brothers. He called on the Arab League to hold an extraordinary meeting. Gen. Fahmy also noted that due to condemnation of the coalition’s operations by international human rights organizations, EU’s position regarding this issue is putting an immediate end to the conflict.

The current situation in Yemen has become more complicated because Houthi militants target the Saudi lands with their missiles, and Saudi air defense systems cannot destroy them, added Gen. Fahmy. Russian S-400 air defense system, will not be able to protect Saudi Arabia from Houthi missiles, just as American air defense system, despite the United States assurance about its quality, did not help the kingdom to protect itself from Houthi missiles, he concluded.

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in the past, current and future crises of this region.

