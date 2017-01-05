From Nweke Nweke, Awka

The modern day pastor, Reverend Sam Ugo, the General Overseer of Freedom City Ministry which situates at No. 77 Ezeiweka Road, Awada layout Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State will likely be arraigned in court next week for allegedly duplicating suspected master key he is said to have used in stealing various costly cars in Awada and its environs.

According to sources, Reverend Ugo Sam who is currently assisting the men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Awkuzu, Anambra State was arrested by some dictatives attached with the Awada Police Division recently following a report lodged by one Sunday Obaji over the stealing of his latest Lexus 330 car from where it was parked.

It was gathered authoritatively that Mr. Sunday Obaji, the owner of the Lexus car was living in the same building with the accused cars’stealing clergy but before the incident, Reverend Ugo Sam, it was also learned used to borrow the said car from the owner for errand.

247ureports.com‘s investigation on the alleged dirty behaviour of the accused thief in the garment of the cleric also revealed that Reverend Ugo Sam during the period he borrowed the Lexus 330 car from Sunday Obaji, went and criminally duplicated the key of the car only to come back and handed the original key back to the owner of the prestigious car.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the suspected criminal in cleric disguise, Mr. Sunday Obaji said Reverend Ugo Sam lives together with him in the same yard, stating that the self-acclaimed man of God used to borrow his car for an errand without knowing that he had allegedly duplicated the key of the car.

“I never anticipated any negative or funny thing from Rev.Ugo Sam, I was living in the same compound at No. 3 Anayalebechi street, Ozala layout, Awada-Obosi with him before I parked out while my parents are still there. When I was living there, Rev. Ugo Sam use to ask me to give him the car for an errands, which I use to give with every hope that I was contributing my quota in God’s own work.

Continuing, the owner of the stolen but recovered Lexus 330 car added; “Unknown to me that Rev. Ugo Sam is a wove in cleric garment, he went and duplicated the key of my car only for him to target and stole the car on a day I took it for repair.

“When I, my relations and friends were searching for the car, nobody suspected Rev.Ugo Sam. After a day search, I contracted Car Trackers in Lagos and they tracked my car to a particular compound at Ukwu-Udara bus stop Obosi” Sunday Obaji submitted.

According to source, after tracking the car, police dictatives attached with Awada Police Division swung into action and arrested the owner of the compound where the car was parked. During interrogation, the people arrested confessed that the car was parked by a pastor with his Church at No. 77 Ezeiweka Road, Awada-Obosi and their confession led to the arrest of the warehouse General Overseer Church.

Confessing to the crime when apprehended by the police, Rev. Ugo Sam said it was Satan that led him to the crime, pleading with the owner of the car to forgive him, claiming that the the key duplication cum car theft remains his first offence.

But not satisfied with his plea, the police in Awada-Obosi, transferred him to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anambra State Sector, aimed at unearthing other car(s) the accused car theft specialist might have stolen in the past.

Confirming the incident when contacted in his office, the Grand Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(F-SARS), Anambra State Sector, CP Sunday Okpe, described Rev. Ugo Sam’s action as total disgrace to cleric and Christianity by extension even as he used this medium to educate members of the public to always monitor and keep watch on their neighbours, noting that not all that glitters are gold.

The Grand Commander, F-SARS Awkuzu, Anambra State Police Command, affirmed that his office has since registered the case in the court of competent jurisdiction, stating specifically that with the resumption of the court after the festivities, they are going to arraign Rev. Ugo Sam proper as this, according to the SARS boss, is going to serve as a deterrent to others. ‘Wonder they say will never end!’