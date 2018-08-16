DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Saraki Yet To Declare For President – Aide

Mr Olu Onemola, Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on New Media, has said that Saraki has not declared intentions to run for President in 2019.

Reacting to an article by Bloomberg, Onemola stated that Saraki only said that he was ‘considering’, stressing that ‘considering is not a declaration’.

He said that even the title of the Bloomberg article – ‘Nigerian Senate head says he’s considering running for president’ also shows that it was not a declaration.

“Considering’ is not a declaration. At the appropriate time, the President of Senate will be specific about his aspiration for 2019. Moreover, the Bloomberg interview was 90 per cent on the economy, and not politics.

“The President of the Senate has been clear that at the right time, Nigerian’s will know what his plans are.”

Recall that during the World Press Conference by Dr Saraki while responding to questions from newsmen, hinted at running for President in 2019 but said that he would speak on the issue when the time comes.