Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law

December 23, 2016
Press Release

The attention of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has been drawn to a statement issued today to the media by the Department of State Services (DSS) in which the Department raised allegations against Mr. Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the Senate President.

Though the DSS has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga, Dr. Saraki, having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

Dr. Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.

Signed
Yusuph Olaniyonu
Special Adviser (Media and Publicity)

