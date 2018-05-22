DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Saraki vs IGP Idris: Senate Delegation Meets President Buhari At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with 10-man senate delegation raised to address the ongoing impasse between the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Inspector-General of Police over a criminal case involving some suspected cultists.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the senate delegation included former governors of Nasarawa (Abdullahi Adamu), Gombe (Danjuma Goje) and Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio.

NAN observed that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang also accompanied the senators to the meeting with the president.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on May 9 passed vote of no confidence on the IGP, describing him as “enemy of democracy’’ over his failure to honour its invitations twice.

Mr Idris, however, asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joseph Habila to represent him at the senate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday also accused the IGP of plotting to implicate him and Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara in a murder case involving some suspected cultists.

The Senate on Thursday raised a 10-man panel to meet with Mr Buhari over the allegation leveled against the IGP by Mr Saraki.