The Kwara State Ministry of Justice has said that the suspected cultists arrested in the state did not implicate anybody in their confessional statement contrary to reports by an online media.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had raised alarm last week that there was a plan to implicate him in murder case.

But the Director of Public Prosecution in the state ministry, Jimoh Mumini, said in a statement that the story was untrue.

Read full text of the press release: