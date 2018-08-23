DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Saraki Storms Ijebu Ode As Amosun Goes Into Hiding

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stormed Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, in the company of members of the National Assembly for the 2018 edition of Ojude Oba festival.

However, the State Governor, who is the host, was conspicuously absent at the time of filing this report. He went into hiding.

The Senate President is the Special Guest of Honour at the colourful ceremony being celebrated by sons and daughters of Ijebuland on the third day after Eid El Kabir festival.

Different age grades (regberegbes) paid homage to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, as a mark of respect.

On the entourage of Saraki were Senators Ben Bruce, Biodun Olujinmi, Duro Faseyi, Sam Anyanwu, Rafiu Ibrahim, Dino Melaye, Shaba Lagos/Ogun, Buruji Kashamu, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad and Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola.

The fanfare festival was full of glamour and colours as the warlord horse riders also added beauty to the event.