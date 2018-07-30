DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senate President Bukola Saraki has responded to the comment credited to the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, where he was quoted as saying that Saraki leads the worst senate Nigeria ever had.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in an interview, Saraki described El-Rufai as a careless talker who is suffering from diarrhea of the mouth.

El-Rufai, had described the 8th senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki as the worst in the history of Nigeria

Reacting, Saraki’s aide said, “El-Rufai is a known careless talker. He is a man suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth. Is it possible for the name of a senator to be announced as having defected without him or her signing the letter communicating same to the Senate President?”

“We challenge el-Rufai to mention the name of any senator whose name was announced without his or her consent. He (el-Rufai) is a divisive element, an expert hero worshipper and noisemaker.

“He worshipped (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo once the way he is now worshipping (President Muhammadu) Buhari, and now he is on the forefront of abusing the former President. It will soon be the turn of Buhari to be rubbished by el-Rufai. He did the same to ex-Vice President Atiku (Abubakar).”