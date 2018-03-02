Published On: Fri, Mar 2nd, 2018

Saraki Condemns Killing of Aid Workers; Describes Attack as ‘Cowardly’

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Saraki Condemns Killing of Aid Workers; Describes Attack as ‘Cowardly’

Saraki Condemns Killing of Aid Workers; Describes Attack as ‘Cowardly’

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Boko Haram attack in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

 

In a tweet on his personal handle ‘@BukolaSaraki’, the Senate President described the attack that led to the deaths of several humanitarian workers as cowardly — while also calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

 

He said:

 

“My prayers are with the people of Rann, Borno State at this time. 

 

“Last night’s despicable attack that led to the deaths of several aid workers is a callous and cowardly act. Our security forces must not relent until they bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

 

You can read more here: https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/969594259987976192 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It