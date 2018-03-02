DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Saraki Condemns Killing of Aid Workers; Describes Attack as ‘Cowardly’

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Boko Haram attack in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

In a tweet on his personal handle ‘@BukolaSaraki’, the Senate President described the attack that led to the deaths of several humanitarian workers as cowardly — while also calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

He said:

“My prayers are with the people of Rann, Borno State at this time.

“Last night’s despicable attack that led to the deaths of several aid workers is a callous and cowardly act. Our security forces must not relent until they bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

You can read more here: https://twitter.com/ bukolasaraki/status/ 969594259987976192