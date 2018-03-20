Saraki Cannot Chose Governor For Kwara
Kwara Must Change wishes to assure all Kwarans that for the first time
in recent history, the people will be the sole determinant of their
leaders come 2019.
This assurance became necessary due to the activities of some
political jobbers, who are proving themselves enemy of the people by
attempting to sell the future of the state as they have always done by
usurping the democratic right of the people to choose their own
leaders.
A group, which called itself Coalition of Registered Political Parties
in Kwara State reportedly called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to
intervene in the choice of governorship candidate in the state. The
group made the call in a letter written to Saraki which was signed by
its coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi and widely reported across the
media.
Kwara Must Change hereby condemn such an undemocratic call in the
strongest term and we are informing the inconsequential group that
never again, will Saraki or any individual be allowed to choose
governor for the state.
The decision of who govern the state is a collective decision of the
people of Kwara State and not an individual.
In the letter written to Bukola Saraki by the group as published, they
claimed that without Saraki recent intervention, the entire state
would collapsed.
However, we wish to state categorically that the state has already
collapsed due to the bad leadership of Saraki and that of his protege,
Abdulfatai Ahmed, owing to bad leadership that has lasted almost 16
years.
Kwara Must Change is confident more than ever before, that the 2019
general election will be differently purposeful.
Not only will be Saraki or any individual be denied of opportunity to
usurp peoples right to choose their leaders across all positions, they
will equally be shown the exit door as the people ascertain their
sovereignty.
Abdulrazaq O Hamzat
Kwara Must Change