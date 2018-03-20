DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwara Must Change wishes to assure all Kwarans that for the first time

in recent history, the people will be the sole determinant of their

leaders come 2019.

This assurance became necessary due to the activities of some

political jobbers, who are proving themselves enemy of the people by

attempting to sell the future of the state as they have always done by

usurping the democratic right of the people to choose their own

leaders.

A group, which called itself Coalition of Registered Political Parties

in Kwara State reportedly called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to

intervene in the choice of governorship candidate in the state. The

group made the call in a letter written to Saraki which was signed by

its coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi and widely reported across the

media.

Kwara Must Change hereby condemn such an undemocratic call in the

strongest term and we are informing the inconsequential group that

never again, will Saraki or any individual be allowed to choose

governor for the state.

The decision of who govern the state is a collective decision of the

people of Kwara State and not an individual.

In the letter written to Bukola Saraki by the group as published, they

claimed that without Saraki recent intervention, the entire state

would collapsed.

However, we wish to state categorically that the state has already

collapsed due to the bad leadership of Saraki and that of his protege,

Abdulfatai Ahmed, owing to bad leadership that has lasted almost 16

years.

Kwara Must Change is confident more than ever before, that the 2019

general election will be differently purposeful.

Not only will be Saraki or any individual be denied of opportunity to

usurp peoples right to choose their leaders across all positions, they

will equally be shown the exit door as the people ascertain their

sovereignty.

Abdulrazaq O Hamzat

Kwara Must Change