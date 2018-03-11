DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday evening, accepted the apology of Nigerian singer/songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka “Charlyboy”, who erroneously stated that an image of the Senate President’s 2012 visit to Ogoniland, was a picture of the Senate President after being chased by youths in Kwara.

After a series of Twitter users, including Saraki’s Head of New Media, Olu Onemola, called Charlyboy’s attention to the fact that the picture he posted was taken during then-Senator Saraki’s oversight visit to Ogoniland, as the Chairman of the 7th Senate’s Committee on Environment and Ecology, Charlyboy, who uses the @AreaFada1 handle on twitter, later apologized to the politician, stating that he was in a hurry to post before verifying the veracity of the story.

Saraki, through his Twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, tweeted back at Charlyboy, stating that he accepts his apology. He said:

“Dear Charlyboy (@Areafada1), I appreciate your coming forward to admit that your post against me was ill-conceived. It takes a lot to do that.

“I agree that we all see things from our respective lenses, but without disregard to what is permissible by an average mind. It is therefore imperative that we observe circumspection at all times so we don’t have to say the avoidable ‘sorry.’”

Read more here: https://twitter.com/ bukolasaraki/status/ 972858166743625728