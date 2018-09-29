DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Sanitation: Sabon Gari Luxurious Park Officials Receive Commendations

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Honorable Commissioner, Kano State Ministry of Environment, Ali Haruna Makoda has commended the efforts of New Road Sabon Gari, Luxurious Motor Park officials for maintaining a clean environment for their business.

The Commissioner made the commendation on Friday during the last Friday of the month sanitation exercise, during which motor parks, government offices as well as other businesses premises are visited to assess their level of cleanliness.

According to Makoda, the efforts of the park officials must be applauded as all visits to the business premise always indicate that, the park is always in good condition for the well-being of travelers who board vehicles from the park as well as other members of the public who visits the park for one form of business activity or the other.

He noted also that, the management of the park have heeded to the instructions given during the last visit and have corrected issues pointed out to them for corrections, a move he said, must also be commended.

Furthermore, the Commissioner, expressed satisfaction over compliance by the owners of a public convenience situated at Igbo Road (Sabon), after it was sealed last month as a result of poor sanitary conditions within the premises, but that, the place is ready for use again after recent assessment has shown that, all necessary corrections have been made and the ministry has given permission to the owners to resume business.

Ali called on officials of other motor parks in the state to emulate the style of the Luxurious bus park and ensure that their parks are always in good condition for the well-being of everyone who patronizes such parks.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has announced the cancellation of last Saturday of the month Sanitation exercise which coincide with the All Progressive Congress (APC) Primaries slated for Saturday, but called on the people not to relent at making sure their homes and surroundings are kept clean despite the lift on the 8-10 am restriction order.