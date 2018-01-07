Salary Irregularities:NLC warns Kano govt

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the state government to investigate the recent alleged irregularities in the payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, gave the advice on Saturday at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Branch.

He said “Overtime now, there has been cases of over payment, under payments and illegal deduction of salaries that have caused untold hardship to affected workers.

“We have serious irregularities in the payment of salaries for November and December 2017 and majority of workers were shortchanged in the payments of their salaries.

“It is disheartening to witness this act and we deem it necessary to call on government to immediately detect this irregularities.

“Most of workers’ salaries have been deducted without any reason; but we hope government will immediately do something and bring to book the culprits

“Failure by government to investigate and bring to book the culprits will force the union to seek redress in court,”he said.

The NLC chairman also decried state government’s alleged nonchalance over pension payments and called for immediate action to remedy the situation.

Minjibir said if the situation continues, the union in the state would have no other option than to use sector 41 of the Kano State Pension and Gratuity law 2006, to seek redress.