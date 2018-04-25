DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Salah Surpasses Rush In New Club, Continental Record

The PFA player of the year who is enjoying a sensational debut season with Liverpool has also surpassed Ian Rush record of scoring in 31 different games for Liverpool which stood for a decade.

Salah has netted in no less than 32 games this season, the most ever for a Reds player in a single campaign.

Salah also becomes the first African player to score 11 Champions League goals in a season, surpassing Samuel Eto’o’s record of eight Champions League goals in the quarter-final against Manchester City

Twenty-four of Salah’s 31 league goals this term have come with his left foot which makes him the most left-footed goal scorer in the Premier League. A record previously held by former Liverpool striker, Robbie Fowler, who scored 19 left-footed goals during the 1994/95 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool favourite, Ian Rush was the previous record-holder, having scored in 31 different matches back in the 1983-84 seasons.

Rush still holds the overall mark for goals in a Liverpool season with 47, although with 43 now Salah still has time to overtake the Welsh poacher.