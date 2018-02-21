DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

A church in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has been set ablaze by some irate youths of Agba village in the area for wedding siblings, Chiadi (25) and his 17 year old sister (name withheld).

The authority of the church, ‘Dwelling Fullness of God Church’, Agba, was said to have attracted the wrath of the youths who saw Chiadi’s action as an abomination.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the wedding was conducted by Chiadi’s elder brother, Mr Chijioke Ezeibekwe, a priest of the church.

“In an apparent reaction to the unusual wedding, Agba Village youths who saw the marriage as a abomination set ablaze the church where the wedlock took place,” the source said.

247ureport.com learnt that Chiadi had supported his actions by citing Deuteronomy 36: 6 of the Holy Bible which he said permitted marriage between brothers and sisters of the same parents.

In a sharp reaction, however, a member of the Church, Daniel Ezeobi, was said to had disagreed that the Bible authorised such marriage, describing it as an abomination.

“Leviticus 18:9 of the Bible, is clearly against incest. The eldest brother of Chiadi, Emeka, was the person who reported the “incestuous act” to the kindred head, who summoned the family to an emergency meeting and mobilised the youth against marriage,” he said.

Addressing journalists, the father of the “bride and bridegroom”, whose name was given as ‘Luisco’, expressed sadness over the ugly incident, adding that his concern was a way of remedying the situation.

“What has happened, has happened”, he simply added.

On her part, their mother was said to had claimed that his son’s action was biblical, insisting that her son paid the dowry as required by the tradition.

A member of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity described the couple as new converts of the church.

He said ‘`Since they were baptized into the church, about two years ago, they have engaged in weird and rebellious behaviour as well as false teachings.

“Because of their rebellious attitude and false teachings, we have since ostracised them,” he said.