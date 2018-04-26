DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ronaldo Sets New Champions League Win Record

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to have the highest win in European cup competitions following Real Madrid 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the first leg semi-final of the Champions League in Allianz Arena, Wednesday night.

Ronaldo played full time as the Los Blancos came from behind to keep their quest for a third consecutive Champions League title race in view as the win was his 99th to beat the record of former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas.

The Portuguese forward who is also the highest goal scorer in the Champions League failed to add to his 121 goals tally in the competition as Marcelo cancelled out a Joshua Kimmich 28th minute goal before Marcos Asensio scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.

Ronaldo achieved the record winning 70 with Real Madrid and 29 with Manchester United. Coming behind Ronaldo is Casillas who won 90 Champions League games with Real Madrid and eight for Porto, Xavi is third with 96 victories with Barcelona and Raul is the fourth player with the highest win after he got 74 victories for the Spanish giants and seven with Schalke 04.