Rohr Snubs NPFL Goal Machine Lokosa For W/Cup – Report

Nigerian Professional Football League top scorer Junior Lokosa will not be part of Nigeria’s 35-man provisional squad for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already finished documentations of the players heading to the team’s World Cup camp in Austria with Lokosa excluded.

“Nobody as at today has forwarded Lokosa’s name for invitation for the World Cup, so I don’t know how he will make the team,” a high-level source told Complete Sports Nigeria.

“I doubt if he is being considered for the Super Eagles team at all. We have applied for visas for Austria and as you can see, he is not among those going for interview today.”

Head coach Gernot Rohr will release the list next week as Nigeria prepares to face Argentina, Iceland, and Croatia in Group D of the global soccer fiesta.