Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Wednesday reduced his 30-man provisional squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup to 25 players.

The German dropped domestic league top scorer Junior Lokosa, Standard Liege midfielder Uche Agbo, Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Stephen Eze and Plateau United Dele Ajiboye. Twenty-three players will make the final squad.

Meanwhile, Rohr left Abuja with 24 players for London ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against England at Wembley.

The NFF said in a statement that Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Bryan Idowu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi, Joel Obi, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem and Elderson Echiejile were on the chartered flight that conveyed the players to London.

Others are Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Odion Ighalo, Simeon Nwankwo, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The statement confirmed that Moses Simon, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to injury, will undergo further medical checks in the UK to ascertain the seriousness of his injury. The body added that Victor Moses would join the team in London.

Nigeria play Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group stage of the June 14 to July 15 tournament in Russia.

Eze expressed his sadness on Twitter.

“Sadly, my journey to the World Cup ends here. I am disappointed to not make the final squad, but I want to thank our coach and management for the opportunity! I wish my team the best & hope to join in celebrations when they bring the trophy home! GO #NIGERIA! #DefendLikeEze,” he wrote.

Source: Punch