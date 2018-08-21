Rivers: PDP Decries APC’s Use Of Police, Military On Elections
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Press Statement
Rivers: PDP Decries APC’s Use Of Police, Military On Elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the unrelenting use of
security forces, including special police and military units, by the All
Progressives Congress (APC), to subjugate Nigerians and provide cover
for their thugs to unleash violence, disrupt polling processes and foist
fake results at elections.
Such brazen assault on the will of the people, particularly as witnessed
in the last Saturday’s Rivers state Assembly bye-election, is completely
provocative, incendiary and has an unlimited capacity to elicit violent
resistance from the people and derail our hard-earned democracy,
especially as we approach the 2019 general election.
We invite Nigerians to note that the use of security agencies by the APC
to aid the subjugation of the people has become a regular practice as
amply witnessed in the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election, the
2016 Edo state governorship election, the bye-elections in Kogi, Bauchi,
Katsina and Cross Rivers and most recently, the River state Assembly
bye-election, where special police units were used to manhandle voters,
while providing cover for APC thugs to attack voters, snatch ballot
boxes and disrupt the election.
The APC, in its desperation, is resorting to this underhand means,
because it knows that there is no way it can win in any peaceful and
transparently conducted election in any part of the country, due to the
public indignation against its dismal performance in the last three
years.
Our worry as a party, however, is that Nigerians are daily pushed to the
wall and there is a limit to what they can endure, without resorting to
violent resistance, particularly in the face of unrelenting subversion
of their will and freedom to select leaders or representatives of their
choice.
The APC and its agents in the police and other security agencies should
therefore bear in mind that they are on collision course with the
people. Their eventual resistance, if such subversion continues, could
come with very dire consequences.
The PDP is aware that this resort to violence by the APC is to test-run
its plans to rig the 2019 general elections and we ask, what shall it
profit a man to gain political power and set his nation ablaze?
Finally, the PDP cautions all those being used by the APC to know that
history will never forgive them for these atrocities. They will forever
be remembered for their ignoble past and have their places in the hall
of shame.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary