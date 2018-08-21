DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Statement

Rivers: PDP Decries APC’s Use Of Police, Military On Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries the unrelenting use of

security forces, including special police and military units, by the All

Progressives Congress (APC), to subjugate Nigerians and provide cover

for their thugs to unleash violence, disrupt polling processes and foist

fake results at elections.

Such brazen assault on the will of the people, particularly as witnessed

in the last Saturday’s Rivers state Assembly bye-election, is completely

provocative, incendiary and has an unlimited capacity to elicit violent

resistance from the people and derail our hard-earned democracy,

especially as we approach the 2019 general election.

We invite Nigerians to note that the use of security agencies by the APC

to aid the subjugation of the people has become a regular practice as

amply witnessed in the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election, the

2016 Edo state governorship election, the bye-elections in Kogi, Bauchi,

Katsina and Cross Rivers and most recently, the River state Assembly

bye-election, where special police units were used to manhandle voters,

while providing cover for APC thugs to attack voters, snatch ballot

boxes and disrupt the election.

The APC, in its desperation, is resorting to this underhand means,

because it knows that there is no way it can win in any peaceful and

transparently conducted election in any part of the country, due to the

public indignation against its dismal performance in the last three

years.

Our worry as a party, however, is that Nigerians are daily pushed to the

wall and there is a limit to what they can endure, without resorting to

violent resistance, particularly in the face of unrelenting subversion

of their will and freedom to select leaders or representatives of their

choice.

The APC and its agents in the police and other security agencies should

therefore bear in mind that they are on collision course with the

people. Their eventual resistance, if such subversion continues, could

come with very dire consequences.

The PDP is aware that this resort to violence by the APC is to test-run

its plans to rig the 2019 general elections and we ask, what shall it

profit a man to gain political power and set his nation ablaze?

Finally, the PDP cautions all those being used by the APC to know that

history will never forgive them for these atrocities. They will forever

be remembered for their ignoble past and have their places in the hall

of shame.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary