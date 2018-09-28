DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Rivers PDP Chairman Lampoons Emeka Kalu Over Attack On Wike

…Calls Him Idle Political Jobber

The Rivers State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has expressed disgust for what he described as wanton invasion of the nation’s politics by professional idlers whose mission is to set respected political leaders against one another by their tricks.

Bro Obuah who was reacting to a statement credited to Chief Dr. Emeka Kalu, accusing the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike of acting in concert with Chief Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State to impose a certain presidential candidate on the party, dismissed the statement as not only hollow but also absolutely nonsensical.

The State PDP Boss noted that if the so called Chief Dr. Kalu has the status of a doctor he claims, he could not descend so low to lend himself to be so used by his political paymasters to cast aspersions on innocent patriotic Nigerians of the status of nationally and internationally applauded Governor Wike.

Bro Obuah said His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom is so honourable and busy to have time to engage in verbal confrontations with political jobbers trumpeting for desperate politicians and advised Chief Dr. Emeka Kalu to look elsewhere for his wide chase of victims.

He stressed that the responsibility of choosing a presidential candidate for the PDP solely lies with the party through the National Convention as laid down in the party’s constitution and not the responsibility of one party member as Chief Dr. Kalu is imputing.

At no time has Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike attempted by omission or commission to impose any presidential candidate on the party and will never do so as a democratic leader, Bro Obuah declared , stressing that the baseless malicious statement of Chief Dr. Kalu was only a figment of his own imagination and also made in bad faith.

The State PDP boss however, reminded Chief Dr. Emeka Kalu that it is conscienceless people like him who can do anything for money including mortgaging the future of their own children that stand to be judged by posterity and not those fighting to liberate the entire Nigerian citizenry from his paymaster who junkets from party to party in every election time as his stock in trade.

Bro Obuah appealed to the well meaning PDP members and supporters across the country especially all the honourable presidential aspirants on the PDP platform to discountenance Emeka Kalu’s statement as coming from the pit of hell to cause disaffection where this is none to the advantage of his paymasters but has woefully failed.