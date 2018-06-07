DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Rivers LGA Elections: APC Loses In Court

Justice Folake Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has today reiterated her earlier decision not to grant an injunctive order to stop the June 16th Local Government Elections from holding in Rivers State.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo who was entertaining a suit by the All Progressives Congress seeking to stall the elections based on a new amended law by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC said giving such an order would amount to going against the electoral act.

Reacting to the court’s decision, counsel to the APC, Nemi Erema told journalists that despite the Courts’ stand on an interlocutory injunction, going ahead to engage in the upcoming election may be futile.

Erema further maintained his earlier stance that the application by political parties to join in the suit was a clear attempt to stall judgement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Counsel to one of the earlier Party who sought to join the suit, the Accord Party, Mr. Osima Ginah further explained the law being challenged before court insisting that the decision of the court will affect all Political parties hence the need to join in the suit.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo had maintained that she would rather grant accelerated hearing to the case adjourned to the 21st of June for hearing.

Judiciary Correspondent Precious Ahiakwo reports that in addition to the three previous Political Parties, three more Political Parties, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, People’s Progressives Party, PPP and the National Unity Party also submitted applications to join in the suit today.