DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PRESS STATEMENT

River Niger Flood Alert And The Need For Immediate Evacuation

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) wishes to alert Nigerians, especially those living and operating along the banks and flood plains of River Niger, of possible flooding of the River Niger and the need for immediate evacuation of these areas.

This alert has become necessary in the light of recent warnings by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which has the responsibility of monitoring the river flows in the country. NIHSA has warned of rising tide of the River Niger with the likelihood of flooding along its routes. Already, the level of water in the river, as at Thursday, 30th August, is estimated to be 8.84m, a level that is higher than the 2012 level of 8.62 metres.

The states likely to be affected, according to the NIHSA’s Director of Engineering Hydrology, Clement Nze, are Kogi, Kebbi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Niger, Kwara and Delta states.

As a proactive measure, the NOA Director-General, Dr. Garba Abari has directed the Agency’s Directorates in the affected states to immediately commence, in partnership with other relevant agencies and organisations, the sensitization of citizens on the situation to avert the effect of flooding in these areas. The campaign will emphasize the need for citizens to be environmentally responsible by clearing water channels, while admonishing those living or doing business along the coastal areas to move upland to avert danger.

–

Paul Odenyi

Head, Press Unit