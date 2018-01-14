DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Revealed: Adamawa Lawmaker Faults EU Plans To Divert Dam Project

By Tom Garba, Yola

Chairman committee budget and appropriation of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdulrahaman Isa revealed that the European Union (EU) is having plans to change the project specification of constructing Gella Dam in the Northern part of the state to constructing boreholes in Gude village.

Isa who is the member representing Mubi South said a feasibility studies was carried out in Gella and Adamawa Government had already paid a counterpart funding of 398 millions to EU under its Small town water supply to construct a Dam in Gella.

“Why should EU shift grounds from constructing a Dam in Gella to construct Boreholes in Gude and piping it to Gella which is a stone throw to Gude?”

According to him the recent changing of the specification by the international organization on ground they do not have enough money to construct the Dam is just a mere statement and the people of the state will not accept. “Trying to shift from earlier agreement the government and House Of Assembly of Adamawa State,whereby approving the counterpart funding and where the projects should be sited is an act that we cannot accept.”

“Adamawa state government had paid a wholesome amount of 398 millions as counterpart funs with EU to pay part of the money for the work to be done,the money given by EU is not a free money, the state directly or indirectly must pay them back at a later date, as such I’m calling on EU to do the work base on the agreement both parties entered.” Isa said

He further disputed that the construction of Boreholes in Gude which is on a law land and piping it to Gella situated in a high land is going to be a work without achieving a purpose as he for see a shortest supply of water in Gella considering the area topography.

“For God sake how can you compare a Dam and mere construction of boreholes? A Dam project in the town of Gella will serve all the communities around,common sense should tell one that boreholes in Gude village will never serve the people of Gella well as it’s larger than Gude and sitting on a high land.

“EU should stick to contract terms or return the money paid to the government of Adamawa state, for a work to be done haphazardly without meeting the needs of the people, is better for it not to be done at all. ” Isa questioned

Isa also raised sundry allegations that all the projects handling by international organizations in the state is poorly done, using the example of houses constructed in Maiha as a work never meeting the standard of an international organization.

“Go and have a look at the house constructed by an international organization in Maiha,i don’t know is either EU or which organisation, those houses for God sake are of low standard.

“Funny enough most of this organizations don’t use our local contractors to be part of the projects going on in the state, for your information anything coming from anywhere for the purpose of development in Adamawa is for the people of the state therefore every body is a stakeholder in making sure the right thing is done.” He added