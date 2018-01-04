Bayelsa State Government on Thursday said there is no cause for alarm, calling on fleeing members of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state to return home as everything is now under control.

The assurance is coming in the wake of a meeting between Governor Seriake Dickson, security chiefs, officials of the military high command, leaders and stakeholders of the community including the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in statement said arising from the meeting it was resolved that the military will move into the community and return normalcy there while the government begin a peace process.

The statement therefore called on all those who have left for fear of been caught up in the incident to return as their safety is now guaranteed, assuring that with the presence of the military they can go about their normal businesses.

It maintained that the situation is now under control following government’s quick intervention while equally expressing regret over its occurrence especially with the start of a new year which came with so much peace and hope.

Part of the statement reads “His Excellency Governor Seriake Dickson met with very senior security chiefs and the military high command as well as leaders and key stakeholders to decide on the steps to take and it was agreed that the military will move in to provide the needed peace. ‎

“So we call on all those who have fled the community to return. There is no cause to be scared as government has intervened to ensure that the situation ‎is brought under control”.