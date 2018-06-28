DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Retirement: Buhari Keeping Service Chiefs To Rig 2019 Elections – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has asked President Muhamadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians why he refused to disengage the Service Chiefs who have served out their tenure long ago.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the party’s Director of Media, Pastor Kayode Jacob, said the low moral among the rank and file also responsible for the insecurity the country was going through.

“We believe strongly that the low morale among the rank and file is attributable to rampant insecurity in the country and the ongoing wanton killings in the North-central.”

The ADP said that “it is a convention well known to even President Buhari who himself is a retired General that in the Military like other highly professional mechanistic organisations there is a laid down succession plan religiously adhered to in order to maintain discipline and efficiency.”

According to the National Chairman to the national chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Sani, “after a thorough examination of the situation at hand we have come to the conclusion that political consideration is the only reason why the President has subverted the normal succession process in the military with the believe that they could be deployed to subvert the electoral process in 2019.

‘Let the President speak and act now” Sani concluded.