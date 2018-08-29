DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

August 29, 2018

Press Statement

Restructuring: PDP Slams APC, Presidency For Lying To Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the comment by Vice President

Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress

(APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted

into power, has further confirmed that the ruling party outrightly lied

to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections.

The PDP notes that the APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal

agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had

failed to fulfill, adding that the ruling party’s dodgy approach to the

issue of restructuring has earned it the odious reputation as the most

deceptive political organization in the history of our nation.

The PDP recalls that the APC, in line with its duplicitous script, went

ahead to set up a deceptive committee on restructuring, which made

several recommendations that they never contemplated implementing, but

only to create an impression that their dysfunctional party and

incompetent government are committed to their promises.

Now that the 2019 general elections are around the corner, the APC has

become apprehensive that Nigerians will hold it to task on its promises,

including that of restructuring, hence the resort to rhetoric and

desperate recants, for which the loquaciousness of persons like Prof.

Osinbajo has been enlisted.

In all, the PDP counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to learn that

there is no way they can hide from their shadows as they must be ready

to face Nigerians on all scores, in all their lies, deception and false

promises, with which they fraudulently took over power in 2015.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary