Restructuring: PDP Slams APC, Presidency For Lying To Nigerians
August 29, 2018
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the comment by Vice President
Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress
(APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted
into power, has further confirmed that the ruling party outrightly lied
to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections.
The PDP notes that the APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal
agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had
failed to fulfill, adding that the ruling party’s dodgy approach to the
issue of restructuring has earned it the odious reputation as the most
deceptive political organization in the history of our nation.
The PDP recalls that the APC, in line with its duplicitous script, went
ahead to set up a deceptive committee on restructuring, which made
several recommendations that they never contemplated implementing, but
only to create an impression that their dysfunctional party and
incompetent government are committed to their promises.
Now that the 2019 general elections are around the corner, the APC has
become apprehensive that Nigerians will hold it to task on its promises,
including that of restructuring, hence the resort to rhetoric and
desperate recants, for which the loquaciousness of persons like Prof.
Osinbajo has been enlisted.
In all, the PDP counsels the APC and the Buhari Presidency to learn that
there is no way they can hide from their shadows as they must be ready
to face Nigerians on all scores, in all their lies, deception and false
promises, with which they fraudulently took over power in 2015.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary