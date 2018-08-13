DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Restructure Will Top My Agenda If Elected President – Makarfi

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has disclosed that restructuring of Nigeria will be topmost on his agenda list, if elected President come 2015.

The PDP presidential aspirants who disclosed this while addressing the party leaders and members in Benin, Edo State, promised to ensure the security of lives and property of citizens by tackling insurgency and other forms of insecurity headlong.

He however urged the leaders of the party to put integrity and goodwill above financial considerations in choosing its presidential candidate in the election, in order to avert public ridicule.

Makarfi who said the issue of insecurity across Nigeria has become endemic since the inception of the APC administration, however said that Book Haram, heardsmen/community crisis should not be politicised.

He said he did not suddenly decide to run for Presidency but that he has always been interested, just as he said the Presidency was not about money, adding:

“PDP needs a good product and if we pick a good one, Nigerians will rally round such a product. If you elect a credible individual in power, posterity will judge us, but if you do otherwise, Nigerians willl laugh at us,” he said.

In his remark, Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, who promised a level-playing field for all aspirants, urged them to base their campaign on issues.

“The field is crowded. Those seeking this office on the platform of our party are many. We want to make a passionate appeal to all aspirants coming to Edo to speak on issues and not seek to run each other down,” Orbih said.