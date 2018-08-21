DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Respect Zoning Arrangement in Enugu State – Coalition Warns KGB Oguakwa

Enugu Youths Coalition, a frontline socio-political pressure group in the state has advised the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. KGB Oguakwa to respect the existing zoning arrangement in the state as it moves closer to the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Reacting to news report on the confirmed governorship ambition of the former lawmaker, the coalition noted that Hon. Oguakwa who hails from Oji-River Local Government Area of the state which is in Enugu West Senatorial District has produced a governor for eight years; adding that Enugu North Senatorial District should be allowed to complete their own eight years which Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi started in 2015.

The group warned that any attempt to scuttle the existing zoning arrangement which is in line with the triangular equilibrium nature of the state will spell doom for the zone in future elections.

Dr. Edwin Obune, leader of the coalition called on the political leaders, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thoughts from Enugu West Senatorial District to prevail on Hon. KGB Oguakwa to jettison his governorship ambition in the interest of the zone in future political alliances in the state.

It is with this understanding that the political, traditional, religious and leaders of thoughts from Enugu East Senatorial District which had also produced a governor for eight years came out and unilaterally endorsed and adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as their consensus candidate for 2019 governorship race in the state.

While we restate our earlier call on all political parties in the state to adopt Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as their consensus candidate in the interest of the existing ‘Government of State Unity ‘ irrespective of political affiliation which has brought peace, good governance and unprecedented developments to the people, we however wish to state that our position is not anathema to democratic norms and ethos as the best form of democracy anywhere is that which accommodates the cultural, religious, geographical and the political differences among the people.

By so doing, our diversity in the state will continue to be the source of our strength and not the cause of our division as it used to be before the emergence of our current peace-loving governor.