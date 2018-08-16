DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Resolutions of the Congress of the Ogoni Community Development Network Held Thursday August 16, 2018

Following a congress of the Ogoni Community Development Network held on Thursday 16th August, 2018 in Bori Khana local government area of Rivers State. Congress primarily focused on the forthcoming MOSOP elections and the cleanup of Ogoniland. The following resolutions were reached:

1. Congress condemned delays in the implementation of the Ogoni cleanup by the government of Nigeria and rejected attempts by government to resume oil production in Ogoniland without negotiations.

2. Congress demanded that the president of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara should resign from the governing board of HYPREP immediately to allow MOSOP play its role as a watchdog on the project.

3. Congress rejected the plans by the present executives of MOSOP to extend their tenure in office by whatever means, contrary to ARTICLE 11 (1) of the MOSOP Constitution, and resolved to resist moves by the Pyagbara led MOSOP executive to extend its tenure beyond December 2018.

4. Congress called on the president of MOSOP, Pyagbara Legborsi to preserve the democratic values of MOSOP by immediately commencing the process of conducting elections as the tenure of the present executives come to an end in December 2018.

5. Congress called on Gbo-Kabaari and other Ogoni leaders to rescue the dwindling popularity of MOSOP by calling for a congress of the Ogoni people to constitute an electoral body that should conduct elections and elect new executives of MOSOP at all levels should the Steering committee of MOSOP fail to constitute an electoral committee before the end of September, 2018.

Signed:

Alubabari Taanadee Deekor

Secretary, OCDN.

Ogoni