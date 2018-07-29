DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Resolutions From NANS Southeast Stakeholders Forum

BEING A COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE END OF NANS SOUTHEAST STAKEHOLDERS FORUM MEETING HELD AT ACON HOTEL, AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE ON 21ST JULY 2018.

PREAMBLE

NANS South East Stakeholders Forum is conglomeration of student Union leaders, NANS officials, and former students union leaders and former NANS leaders. The forum has the responsibility of directing, advising and guiding on matters relating to NANS and unionism, Presenting the position of geopolitical zone as it affects NANS leadership, Protecting the interest of her members and supporting the interest of the geopolitical in Nigeria polity.

THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE FORUM

The meeting after exhaustive deliberation that lasted for 12 hrs resolve as follows:-

To thank the willingly working Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, for providing enabling and conducive environment for the meeting. To commend the entire south east Governors and parliamentarians for making known the position of Ndi Igbo in the project Nigeria as was agreed at OhanaEze summit. With a heart full of joy, the meeting congratulates our newly elected Nans national officers and commend all those who played a role to their emergence. On this note, the meeting resolves to continue to support the leadership of Bamdele as NANS President and Chidi Illegebe as VP national. The meeting agreed to encourage and support former student leaders vying for political positions come 2019. It was further resolved that NANS leadership from south east extraction should through letters and physical contacts demand that our comrades be made flag bearers of their various political parties. In line with the unity of the geopolitical zone, Comr. Kenneth Okeke a.k.a KENDO was asked to stop parading and impersonating the office of the zonal coordinator of NANS Zone B. He was further advised to cooperate with the Coordinator of Zone B, Comr Godson Okereke Bishop to move Nans zone B forward. The stakeholders unanimously without any ambiguity accepted that Bishop Okereke Godson C truly won the NANS zonal election but regretted the action that led to Kendo Okeke Kenneth sprang up and caution against future occurrence. To maintain and monitor the implementation of the above resolutions, the meeting enthroned a leadership to coordinate the activities of the forum.

The following persons were nominated and rectified as follows: a. Hon. Chika Nzelu (chief & chair)– Chairman

b. Hon. Chidi Aguocha (Doyen) — Deputy Chairman

c. Comr. Jude Ezebe- Secretary.

d. Engr Obele Chukks–PRO

The meeting resolved to adjoin and reconvene in Enugu in the month of August, while Abia pledged to host the September version.

Signed