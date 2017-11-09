Why I resigned as Chelsea sporting director – Michael Emenalo

Former Super Eagles defender, Michael Emenalo has explained his sudden resignation from his role as technical director of football at Chelsea.

The Nigerian has cited family reasons.

Emenalo stated, “After 10 years here, 10 wonderful, successful years, but very demanding years, it is a very tough decision to decide to step aside.

“It is entirely my decision and it has come about for very simple reasons. I need an opportunity to get to see my young kids grow and also to step back and reflect on the work that I have done here and the things that we have been able to accomplish together in this great club.

“It is something I have been thinking about for quite some time now and it is something I have discussed with my family and they understand the reasons and the timing for wanting to step aside.”

The former Super Eagles star also spoke on the loan system he oversaw at Stamford Bridge, which sees scores of the Blues’ young talents ply their trade across the continent in the pursuit of eventual first-team football.

He concluded, “He’s shown great humility to go on loan and work very hard while he was there and gain the experience which is needed, and the timing is right for him now to step in and show what he’s learnt during those periods of development.”

–

Source: Daily Post