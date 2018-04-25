DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Reps Summon Buhari, Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Service Chiefs

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain the spate of killings in many parts of the country.

The assembly also passed a vote of no confidence on the country’s Service Chiefs and all the security advisers to the president.

It further resolved to suspend sitting for three legislative days to express displeasure over the recurring killings.

These resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Mark Gbillah (Benue-APC).

Nigeria has been facing security challenges, ranging from Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, herdsmen and farmers’ fights in the North Central States, among others.

On Tuesday morning, persons suspected to be herdsmen attacked and killed worshippers, including two priests, in a Catholic Church in Benue.

In Borno, which is the epicentre of Boko Haram activities, suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Bama at the weekend, killed two persons and injured eight others.