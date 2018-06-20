DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Reps Debunk Buhari’s Queries On 2018 Budget

The House of Representatives has debunked the several queries raised against it by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2018 budget

The chief whip of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said this while addressing State House correspondents today after attending the signing of the 2018 budget by President Muhammmadu Buhari.

President Buhari had complained that lawmakers made cuts amounting to N347 billion in the allocations to 4,700 projects he submitted for consideration and introduced 6,403 projects of their own amounting to N578 billion

But Doguwa said the most important thing was that the budget had been signed and had become a law of the federation.

According to him, the House of Representatives expects “the executive to now implement the law to the letter.”

He, however, affirmed that some of the major concerns raised by President Buhari were very critical.

“And I am afraid if I should be in a position to respond on behalf of the House, but for me as an individual and a member of the House of Representatives, I want to believe that the president is at liberty to raise some of these observations,” he said.

He said if Buhari should bring a supplementary budget, the house would “also at the same time be at liberty to look at the president’s concerns and those things he wants us to now review”, noting that “the National Assembly is always in a position to work hand in hand with Mr President. A lot of us, in both chambers of the National Assembly, have tremendous respect for Mr President and we cherish his moral integrity as a leader.

“I want to believe we will always play in tune to his expectations to make him deliver on the dividends of democracy that he promised especially in this period of election. Some of us that are in the APC, and even a lot of members that are in opposition are quite aware of the enormous responsibility on the shoulders of Mr President. Now is the right time to cooperate with Mr President and give him what he desires as the leader of the government.”

Doguwa, who explained that Speaker Dogara was “unavoidably absent”, said “But wherever the speaker may be now, he will be sharing in spirit of the moment of this auspicious occasion we have just finished.”

On the delay in passing the budget, he said the legislature could not be expected to rubber-stamp it

“We have to do the nitty-gritty of budget consideration. Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well, and we have done what we think is the right thing to do to deliver on the expectations and the mandate bestowed on us by the people of our constituencies,” he said.