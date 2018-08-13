DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Reports Of N21 Billion Found At Daura’s Residence Are False, Says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says reports that huge sums of money, arms and voter cards were recovered from the residence of the service’s former director general, Lawal Daura, was false.

Tony Opuiyo, a spokesman for the DSS made this in a statement on Monday, in reaction to fake reports making the rounds on the social media.

“The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past Director General, Lawal Daura,” Opuiyo said.

“These non-existent items include N21bn cash, 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles, and thousands of permanent voters card belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

“Consequently, the service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded. So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.”

Opuiyo reiterated that a detailed investigation is still ongoing with regards to the last week’s blockade of the National Assembly complex by DSS operatives.

The fake report of billions, guns and voter cards being recovered from Daura was published majorly by fake online news websites, among which were forefrontng.com and persecondnews.com.

Another fake report, also by forefrontng.com, claimed that some “cabals” within the presidency have gone to London, where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on vacation, to persuade him to reinstate Daura. Both reports quoted unnamed State Houses.

In July this year, the federal government said it was beginning a campaign against fake news, which it described as capable of destabilising the country.

“There is an epidemic sweeping the world. If left unchecked, it could be worse than all the plagues that the world has recorded put together. It is a clear and present danger to global peace and security. It is a threat to democracy. It is the epidemic of fake news. Mixed with hate speech, it is a disaster waiting to happen,” said Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, during a press conference to kick off the anti-fake news campaign.

“The essence of this campaign is to sensitise all Nigerians to the dangers posed to the peace and security, and indeed the corporate existence of Nigeria by the phenomenon, and the fact that each and every Nigerian has a role to play in curtailing the spread of fake news.

“We do not intend to resort to coercion or censorship in this campaign. But we want to appeal to all Nigerians to play their active part. Before sharing that information on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp, do two things-1; Ask how credible the source is, and 2-Don’t share any information for which you can’t vouch. These simple measures may not end fake news, but they will go a long way in stemming its spread.”

