Renewed Cult War Claims 5 In Edo

The University town of Ekpoma in Esan West local government area of Edo State was on Tuesday night turned to a theater of war where no fewer than five students were allegedly killed in a renewed cult war.

The victims who were students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, were said to have been killed at a graduation ceremony party held at Ihunmudumun quarters of the town by persons suspected to be secret cult members.

There were however conflicting reports on the number of the victims, as some reports on the social media pitched the figure of the victims at 10.

The Dean of Students Affairs of the University, Prof Don Akhilomen, while reacting to issue, said that although the shooting incident did not happen within the University’s campuses, the authorities were yet to identify those that were killed.

“We heard that some people were killed at Ihunmudumun area of the town while at a graduation party. As at now, we are yet to identify those involved.

“Some might be our students, some might not be. So, we are still watching the situation,” Akhilomen said.

It was further learnt that some of the graduating students were attending a ceremony marking their graduation from the University when the incident occurred.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr.Chidi Nwabunor, could not be reached for confirmation, as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.