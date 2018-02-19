DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Release Of Violent Boko Haram Suspects But Continued Detention Of Peaceful IPOB Members Is The Worst Form Of Judicial Immorality And Conspiracy

We note with utter dismay and shocking disbelief that another group of Boko Haram suspects have been released by the Nigerian Army on the orders of the presidency according to news reports, while innocent IPOB family members are still being illegally and unlawfully detained, some for nearly 3 years without trial as in the case of David Nwawuisi at Kuje prison in Abuja. To rub salt on the injury, Nigerian Police, DSS and Army rather than facilitate the release of Biafrans in their custody have instead continued with their reign of terror across the South East and South South. The latest is the arrest of Mrs Blessing Okoye in Obigbo Igweocha (Port Harcourt) on the evening of Sunday February 18, 2018 by Hausa speaking men of the state secret police the DSS.

How can this APC government of Buhari, the Nigerian National Assembly (NASS) and Nigerian judiciary (NJC) morally justify the detention and continued arrest of a peaceful people with no history of violence whatsoever while releasing those involved in the most heinous and abominable crimes known to man? Justice in Nigeria as we know it has been turned upside down, killers released, innocent people incarcerated indefinitely. This level of brazen judicial wickedness, immorality and double standards cannot obtain in any other society on earth except Nigeria.

Till date no single law court in Nigeria can categorically state, with any shred of conviction, that they have before then any evidence, no matter how insignificant, to the effect that IPOB has been involved in a disorderly conduct talk less of murder or any other illegality. IPOB remain till date the largest and most peaceful mass movement on earth. Our only crime is to demand for our God given right to self determination the same way humans have been doing since the dawn of civilisation.

A Yoruba man Herbert Macaulay started the agitation for self determination that led to independence for the geo-political entity we have come to know as Nigeria. Today Buhari and his Fulani tribesmen are enjoying unprecedented political power, military might, wealth and influence directly derived from agitation for self determination initiated by a Yoruba man and those that emerged later like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo popularly referred to as nationalists.

The record we are seeking to set straight here is that IPOB agitation for self determination is nothing new, it is as old as humanity itself. The only difference is that while Herbert Macaulay led agitation was against white supremacist colonial rule, Nnamdi Kanu led agitation for an independent Biafran state is against an equally obnoxious Fulani supremacist genocidal rule. Therefore no amount of judicial impunity, injustice, sabotage, treachery or illegal detention will deter us from pursuing this noble path of peace to freedom.

No government agency or court of law in Nigeria can tell you, with any degree of conviction, what the crimes of Nnamdi Kanu, Bright Chimezie Ishinwa, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe or the thousands of others in detention are. This Buhari regime have succeeded in turning a constitutionally guaranteed right into a crime while excusing and in some instances condoning the murderous tendencies of his Fulani tribesmen, be they Boko Haram or armed herdsmen. The continued illegal detention of Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi, Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe amongst others is a travesty of justice and an indictment of the conscience of every living being in Nigeria but more especially the judiciary, the supposed last hope of the common man. It is the worst form of man’s inhumanity against man.

A government that rewards murderers with early release from detention whilst locking up innocent citizens is an abomination before Almighty God and an affront to human decency. United Nations, USA and other civilised nations around the world must not allow this grave injustice by Buhari and the impotency of a traumatised Nigerian judiciary to determine the fate of thousands of innocent men, women and children illegally detained simply because they are Biafrans. The immorality of releasing killers and locking up innocent peaceful Biafrans is a stain on the conscience of humanity because such morally repugnant policy should not have any place in a 21st century world.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.