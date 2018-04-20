DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Police Press Release

Recovered Illegal Arms And Ammunition In Bayelsa State

Gentlemen of the Press.

I wish to warmly welcome you this press briefing to display illegal arms and ammunition recovered by the Command. After a diligent and systematic causative analysis of the national crime pattern throughout the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, discovered that the unlawful possession of small arms and light weapons, standard or locally made, fuel and drive violent crimes. The IGP Ibrahim K. Idris directed immediate mop-up and recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons in possession of all suspected Militias, Bandits, Vigilante group, Neighborhood watch and other groups or individuals in the country.

The Command inaugurated a Task Force headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Andy Amiengheme, for mopping up, seizure and recovery of prohibited and other illegal firearms and ammunition, weapons and devices locally fabricated or modified arms.

The Task Force immediately embarked on systematic crack down on violent criminals throughout the State, which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition on display.

The following arms and ammunition were recovered and the suspects arrested within the past one month.

(a) Two (2) AK-47 riffle

(b) Four (4) pump action gun

(c) One (1) LAR Riffle

(d) One (1) Berretta pistol

(e) One (1) Miami revolver pistol

(f) Twenty-nine (29) locally made pistols

(g) Two (2) locally made cut to size Double Barrel guns

(h) One (1) Locally made Double barrel pistol

(i) Five (5) Locally made revolver pistol

(j) Two (2) locally made cut to size gun

(k) One (1)locally made wooden gun

(l) Fifty-eight (58) unexpended cartridges

(m) .9mm Ammunition

TOTAL = 49 firearms recovered in the period under review

I wish to use this medium that those in possession of any category of the prohibited/illegal firearms and ammunitions, specified under chapter F.28 LFN 2004 fire arms act should submit same to the Police Command within the grace window period of one week from today. They are:-

(a) Artillery

(b) Apparatus for the discharge of any explosives of gas diffusing projectile

(c) Rocket weapons

(d) Bombs and grenades

(e) Machine guns and machine pistols

(f) Military riffle; namely those of calibers 7.62m, 9mm, .300inches

(g) Revolvers and pistols whether riffle or unrifled including flint-lock pistols and cap pistols

(h) Firearms such as pump action gun of all categories

(i) Any other firearm/lethal weapons fabricated to kill.

The Bayelsa State Police Command will henceforth clamp down and prosecute persons arrested for unlawful possession of the aforementioned firearms and all that fall short of law will be prosecuted. Please be advised.

I wish to thank all Bayelsans for being law abiding and for their unwavering support and commitment to fighting crime in the State. I hereby solicit your co-operation by providing useful information to the Police and other sister security agencies to make Bayelsa safer and secured.

God bless you all.

SIGN.

CP DON AWUNAH, Amnipr, fsi.

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

BAYELSA STATE COMMAND.