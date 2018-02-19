DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Daura, his hometown, said all mismanaged and misappropriated national assets recovered will be sold off and proceeds paid to the treasury for the benefit of the country.

President Buhari who gave the assurance when he received representatives of social groups in Daura Emirate said his administration will continue to pursue a robust, effective and legitimate anti-corruption campaign that safeguards the treasury and commonwealth of all Nigerians.

The President said he would not allow a repeat of what happened in the 1980s when buildings and other ill-gotten property seized by his military administration were returned to corrupt officials following his ouster as Head of State.

The President told the groups that the APC-led government will consolidate on the gains and monumental achievements in the development of infrastructure across the country.

“For most ordinary Nigerians, if you give them good roads, railway and stable electric power they will be happy to carry on with their lives.

‘‘We are doing so much for our country and we will continue to do more out of the fear of God,” the President said.

On agriculture development, the President promised that the Federal Government will sustain the provision of funds, improved seedlings and fertilizer to farmers to ensure that the sector remains the largest employer of labour to Nigerians.

On the key priorities of the administration, the President maintained that the records of achievements on security, war against corruption and the revival of the economy, have remained very impressive.

He expressed delight that more young people are venturing into agribusiness while security, especially in the northeast, had remarkably changed from what he met in 2015.

Alhaji Mohammed Saleh, the spokesman of the delegations, commended President Buhari for implementing policies and programmes that have created gainful employment to thousands of young Nigerians under the Social Investment Programme.

Saleh said improved electricity supply in their communities and growing foreign reserves are clear indications of good management of the economy under the present administration.

The delegations also congratulated the President on his appointment as the continental Champion against corruption by the African Union, noting that it underscored the global appreciation of the good work he is doing in fighting corruption.

They also commiserated with the President on the recent loss of his close family members.

The groups represented at the meeting were the Daura Emirate Coalition of Associations; the Amalgamation of Daura Emirate Political Associations; the Buhari Group; the Daura Emirate Development Forum; Women in Politics in Daura Emirate and the Daura Emirate Consultative Forum.