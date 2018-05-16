DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Reconnect Ojukwu Varsity To National Grid – Anambra Assembly Tells EEDC

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State House of Assembly has ordered the management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to re-connect Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam and Uli Campuses to the national grid.

The motion was moved by member representing Ekwusigo Constituency in the House of Assembly, Mr Onyebuchi Offor, during plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mrs Rita Maduagwu.

Offor, who expressed worry over electricity failure in the two campuses, said it affected the efficacy and effectiveness of learning process in the university.

He explained that the motion came about as a result of the complaint laid by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Grey Nwakobi during an oversight visit by House Committee on Public Procurement and Tenders Board of the university.

Describing the situation as pathetic, the lawmaker said it could jeopardise the learning process in the university.

“I am convinced that if Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam/Uli campus are re-connected to the National grid, it will enhance the learning process as well as create the enabling environment to acquire knowledge and skills,’’ he said.

Supporting the motion, the member representing Ayamelum constituency Mr Uche Okafor called on the Commissioner for Public Utilities to work with (EEDC), since they were in charge of electricity distribution in the state.