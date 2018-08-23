DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Racist white man arrested in Michigan for urinating on 5-year-old black girl

Police on Wednesday night arrested a man for urinating on a 5-year-old black girl in an alley in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

MLive.com reported that parents of the victim told police that a white man in his 60s had urinated on their daughter.

Police spoke with a 5-year-old and two 7-year-old children who witnessed the incident. The witnesses and the victim said the man had also called the girl the N-word.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him at his home. He is being held in the Kent County Jail.

The children involved are being offered counseling.