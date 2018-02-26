PVC Transfer: Yahaya Bello Won’t Finish His Term – Melaye

…Forms coalition to against Kogi governor

Some serving Senators, federal House of Representatives members, political leaders and activists from Kogi state led by Senator Dino Melaye, have formed a coalition known as Safe Kogi Project (SKP) to ensure the removal of the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello.

The group, which its membership cut across all the political parties, civil society organisations and other professionals, howevers said the group was formed also to address what they called prevailing adverse social, political and economic issues bedeviling the state.

The appointed Director General of the group, Comrade Friday Sani, told newsmen at a press conference on Monday in Abuja that the state under the current administration has come to “a messy situation, where the government has become directionless, aimless and lack commitment to the people and the future of the development of the state.”

“Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is just simply failing on a noble responsibility and his anti peoples conduct in Kogi state must be addressed and corrected for the future benefit of our people, the Save Kogi Project is therefore a child of circumstance. It is devoid of political party sentiment, tribal and religious differences,” Sani stated.

Some other political leaders present at the conference include; Senator Muhammed Ohiare, Sen. Atai Aidoko, Dr. Arome Salifu, Com. Kabir Tijani, Hon. Tom Ohikeru, among others.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and Senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, accused the leadership of APC under Chief John Oyegun, of supporting illegality of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“It is sad to note that instead of carrying out developmental projects in Kogi state, the governor has been parading and using the name of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, thinking the name of the President is a special immunity. The name of Muhammadu Buhari is not, will not and can never be immunity for any governor. It is sad that he doesn’t even know who Muhammadu Buhari is.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will not support, killings, stealing, and when the time for prosecution comes, I want to believe that his lawyers will use the name of Muhammadu Buhari to defend himself in the court. But I want to say that the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the leadership of the APC that have kept mute on all the negative wicked manifestation of Yahaya Bello are the ones that are fueling crisis in Kogi State.

“The party has shown that there is no discipline in the APC. The life of a member of APC, a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was attempted twice, there was no statement by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) on this matter.”

According to Melaye, who have been having a running battle with the governor, “We have never had it so bad, we had never had so terrible in the history of Kogi State when they have not even built any project.

“The projects they inherited, they are about to sell, but God forbids, we shall not allow Yahaya Bello to sell our common patrimony and heritage, we shall not allow him to sell confluent beach, we shall not allow him to sell our liaison office in Abuja, we shall not allow him to sell commissioners’ quarters, we shall not allow him to sell the house of Assembly quarters, no project or heritage of Kogi State will be sold by Yahaya Bello. We will die on this matter, we will fight and make sure that we tame this prodigal son who have come to take us back to the land of Egypt.”